Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.27. 47,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.64.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.