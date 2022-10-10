Clarity Financial LLC Buys 12,405 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705,314. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

