Clarity Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,998. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19.

