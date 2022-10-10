Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 336,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.07 during midday trading on Monday. 3,583,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

