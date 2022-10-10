Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.65. 27,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,384. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.