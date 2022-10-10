Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.99.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
