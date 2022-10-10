Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.