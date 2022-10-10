Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.0812 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $81.20 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

