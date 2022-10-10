CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.00 million and $28,234.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinField Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinField Coin is 0.25003884 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinfield.com/.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.