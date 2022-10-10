Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. 18,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

