Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHCT. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

