CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.60

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 2789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CONMED by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

