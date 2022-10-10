Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of STZ.B stock opened at $287.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.84 and a beta of 0.74. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 929.06%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.