Contrasting Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A Curis $10.65 million 6.87 -$45.44 million ($0.62) -1.29

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -65.55% -50.36% Curis -533.89% -68.41% -37.56%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jasper Therapeutics and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Curis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,699.01%. Curis has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,111.67%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Curis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

