Contrasting MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiNK Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 699.09%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 106.52 -$30.21 million ($1.18) -1.86 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.80 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -126.48% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

