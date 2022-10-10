Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

