Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.52 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

