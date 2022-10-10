Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

