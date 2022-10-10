Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,309 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,118. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

