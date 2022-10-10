Cosplay Token (COT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98,381.00

Cosplay Token (COT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Cosplay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosplay Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Cosplay Token has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $98,381.00 worth of Cosplay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosplay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cosplay Token Token Profile

Cosplay Token’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Cosplay Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,766,977 tokens. Cosplay Token’s official Twitter account is @curecos_cot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosplay Token’s official website is cot.curecos.com.

Buying and Selling Cosplay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosplay Token (COT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cosplay Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosplay Token is 0.02659114 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,087.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cot.curecos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosplay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosplay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosplay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosplay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosplay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.