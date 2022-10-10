Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 2,223 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

BATS:EFG traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

