Covenant Partners LLC Buys New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 88,735 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.9 %
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.