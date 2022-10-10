Covenant Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.23. 4,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,016. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.