Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

