Covenant Partners LLC Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $342.26. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,978. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.06 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.17. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

