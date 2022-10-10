Covenant Partners LLC Invests $693,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.25. 2,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

