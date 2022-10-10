Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.61 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.86 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.