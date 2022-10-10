CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,551. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,551. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

