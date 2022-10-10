CryptoArt.Ai Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One CryptoArt.Ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $129,388.31 and approximately $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Token Profile

CryptoArt.Ai was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 tokens. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @cryptoart_ai. The official website for CryptoArt.Ai is cryptoart.ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoArt.Ai has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoArt.Ai is 0.01073391 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $49,008.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoart.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.