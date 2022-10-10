CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.13

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
