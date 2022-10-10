Cyclub (CYCLUB) Market Cap Hits $11.33 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 tokens. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @mciplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cyclub is www.mcicoin.net.

Cyclub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclub (CYCLUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyclub has a current supply of 3,300,000,000 with 1,314,294,423.1274152 in circulation. The last known price of Cyclub is 0.008748 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,416,552.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcicoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.