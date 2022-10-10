Cypherium Trading Down 21.5% This Week (CPH)

Cypherium (CPH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Cypherium has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $134,900.00 worth of Cypherium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cypherium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cypherium has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069830 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10675341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cypherium Profile

Cypherium’s launch date was November 29th, 2017. Cypherium’s total supply is 6,828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,678,191 coins. Cypherium’s official Twitter account is @cypheriumchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cypherium is https://reddit.com/r/cypherium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cypherium’s official website is www.cypherium.io. Cypherium’s official message board is medium.com/cypherium.

Cypherium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cypherium (CPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cypherium has a current supply of 6,828,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cypherium is 0.03272591 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $128,703.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cypherium.io/.”

