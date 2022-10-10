Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Financial Review

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53% Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cytek Biosciences has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytek Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.11%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 14.70 $3.00 million ($0.02) -698.50 Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 5.98 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.92

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.