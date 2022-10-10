Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.03. 44,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

