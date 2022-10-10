Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Boosted by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.76. 18,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,249. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

