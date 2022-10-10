Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 3,262 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1,070.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 32,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.76. 12,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,193. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

