Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,758 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $155.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

