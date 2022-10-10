Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.37 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.07. 3,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

