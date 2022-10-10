Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 7,841 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
