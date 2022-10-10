Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 7,841 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.