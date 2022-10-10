Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 303,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS VFMO traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $110.04. 6,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35.

