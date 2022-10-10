Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,551. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

