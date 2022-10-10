Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

