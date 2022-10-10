Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 10,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.