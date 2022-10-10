Davidson Trust Co. Has $542,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.89. 4,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,576. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.61 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

