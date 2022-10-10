Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.27. 8,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

