Davidson Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,269. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

