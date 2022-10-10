Decimated Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,416.00 (DIO)

Decimated (DIO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Decimated token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decimated has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $33,416.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,025,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is https://reddit.com/r/decimated_game and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decimated

