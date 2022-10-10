Defigram Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DFG)

Defigram (DFG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Defigram token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defigram has a total market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Defigram was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Defigram has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defigram Profile

Defigram launched on December 6th, 2021. Defigram’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Defigram’s official message board is medium.com/@hidefigram. The official website for Defigram is defigram.net. Defigram’s official Twitter account is @hidefigram and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Defigram

According to CryptoCompare, “Defigram (DFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defigram has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defigram is 2.34461968 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,865,282.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defigram.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defigram directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defigram should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defigram using one of the exchanges listed above.

