DEFY Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (DEFY)

DEFY (DEFY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DEFY token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEFY has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $30,408.00 worth of DEFY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEFY has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEFY Profile

DEFY’s launch date was July 26th, 2022. DEFY’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DEFY is defydisrupt.io. DEFY’s official message board is medium.com/defy-labs/masterlist-defy-articles-all-in-one-6fef49abdfb9. DEFY’s official Twitter account is @defydisrupt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEFY

According to CryptoCompare, “DEFY (DEFY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEFY has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEFY is 0.01279492 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $336.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defydisrupt.io/.”

