Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

DELL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.