Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.70

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 110780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

